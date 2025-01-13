Ato Forson Proposes Uganda-Inspired Incentives to Boost Ghana’s Informal Sector Tax Compliance

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s Finance Minister-designate, has proposed a new approach to improving tax compliance in the informal sector, drawing inspiration from Uganda’s successful model.

During his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on January 13, 2025, Dr. Forson outlined an innovative idea that could transform Ghana’s tax system.

He highlighted how Uganda had successfully integrated its informal sector into the tax system by offering incentives that directly benefit workers. Uganda linked tax payments to future pension benefits, encouraging citizens in the informal sector to participate in the formal tax system while also securing their financial future.

“Uganda has been able to incentivise the informal sector and as such, they are collecting more taxes from the informal sector than most of sub-Saharan African countries,” Dr. Forson stated. “What Uganda did was to agree through tax education that a percentage of whatever you pay will be used as your pension contribution, even as part of the informal sector.”

Building on this example, Dr. Forson proposed a similar scheme for Ghana. His plan would involve creating an informal sector pension scheme, where a portion of income tax payments would be redirected into a pension fund for informal sector workers. He argued that this initiative could not only help formalize the sector but also incentivize more people to pay taxes.

“My proposal is, why can’t we encourage or, through tax education, encourage the informal sector by instituting an informal sector pension scheme where you will plough back [a percentage] of whatever you pay as your contribution from your income tax as your contribution to formalize the informal sector and to incentivize them to pay?” he asked.

Dr. Forson reassured the committee of his commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to turn this idea into a reality, emphasizing that such measures could significantly boost Ghana’s tax revenue and economic development. He also expressed his openness to receiving advice from parliamentarians and experts to refine and implement the proposal.

As Ghana seeks to expand its tax base, the informal sector remains a crucial area for improvement. Dr. Forson’s innovative suggestion offers a promising pathway to address this challenge, leveraging incentives that could benefit both workers and the national economy.