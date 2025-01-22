Ato Forson Refutes Claims of President Mahama Using Private Jet to UAE

Newly approved Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has strongly denied allegations made by former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul that President John Dramani Mahama used a private jet during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The claims were raised in Parliament on January 22, igniting a heated debate and causing disruptions in the House.

Nitiwul had stated that President Mahama had rented a private jet for his trip, adding fuel to the controversy surrounding the cost of the President’s travel. The situation escalated, leading to a suspension of Parliament for 30 minutes by 2nd Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako.

However, Dr. Forson, who accompanied the President on the trip, swiftly dismissed the accusation, clarifying that they had flown commercially on an Emirates flight. “I travelled with President Mahama on his recent trip to the UAE, and he didn’t use a private jet. I was on the flight with him, and we used Emirates,” Dr. Forson asserted.

The Finance Minister challenged Nitiwul to provide evidence to back his claims, stressing that the President has not traveled in a private jet since assuming office in January 2025. “I challenge him to bring evidence,” Dr. Forson said, emphasizing that the allegation had no factual basis.