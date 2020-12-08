Dr Ato Forson, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency has retained the seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general election.

There was spontaneous jubilation from his supporters who had gathered at the gate of the UEW Ajumako campus awaiting the announcement of the results after long hours of collation.

Dr Forson, a Former Deputy Minister for Finance had 39,229 votes of the valid votes cast.

His contender of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Rashid Kwesi Entuaful polled 28,669 with National Democratic Party’s (NDP), Mr Samuel Ankobisa having 117 votes.

Dr Forson in a short address, expressed gratitude to the people of Ajumako for the continued confidence reposed in him and promised to do his best at all times.

He further expressed delight that the NDC had recaptured most of the seats it lost in 2016 in the Central Region saying, “we have shown that the NDC is for the Central Region”.

Some of the jubilant constituents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) hailed the benevolence of the MP and said he came second to none when it came to the development of the area.

“He has proven to be peaceful, humble, respectful, intelligent, hardworking, dedicated and focused in the performance of his obligations,” Michael Thompson, a constituent stated.

In the Presidential, Mr John Mahama of the NDC polled 35,161 votes representing 51.06 percent, while President Akufo- Addo polled 31,576 representing 45.86 percent.

The GUM polled 486, CPP- 34, GFP- 20, GCPP- 14, APC-11, LPG- 24, PNC- 10, PPP- 07, NDP-12 with the Independent polling 22.

The elections in the Constituency were held amidst heavy security made up of Police and Military because the Constituency had been identified as a hot spot.