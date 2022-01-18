Ato Forson’s case rescheduled for Jan. 18, second accused unavailable

An Accra High Court has rescheduled the trial involving Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance and two others to January 18, 2022, due to the unavailability of one of the accused persons.

Mr Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry and an accused person presented a letter to the Court through his Counsel, Alex Owiredu Dankwa, that he was attending medical checkup and could not be in court.

The other accused person is Mr Richard Dzakpa, a Businessman.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, has been charged for allegedly wilfully causing financial loss of 2,370,000 euros to the State.

Dr Forson is also facing an additional charge of intentionally misapplying public property, while the former Chief Director is being held for abetment of crime namely wilfully causing financial loss to the State.

The Businessman is facing a charge of contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

The Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, urged the Counsel for the accused person to be responsible and show up in Court on Tuesday January 18, 2022.

She said criminal trials required the presence of all accused persons.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Dr Forson was accompanied and supported by some of his colleague MPs and some NDC big wings, including Ms Marietta Brew Oppong, Mr Kwaku Rickets Hagan, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Ms Bawa Moghtari, Mr James Agalga, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Mutaka Mubarak.