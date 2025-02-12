ATP Taps Francis Doku as New West Africa Regional Representative

African Tourism Partners, a leading Pan-African tourism development and consulting firm, has named Ghanaian marketing and media veteran Francis Doku as its West Africa Regional Representative.

The appointment, effective immediately, comes as ATP aims to further catalyze growth and innovation in the region’s tourism and events sectors.

Doku’s extensive background in communications and tourism promotion—spanning journalism, digital marketing, event management, and destination branding—positions him uniquely to drive ATP’s ambitious initiatives. His career highlights include transforming Digital Plugin Limited into a key player in Ghana’s digital marketing and MICE sectors and spearheading media strategies for global brands such as Coca-Cola, MTN, and Procter & Gamble. His leadership at Adams Media Limited and his entrepreneurial ventures in communications have consistently delivered measurable growth, making him a natural fit for ATP’s forward-thinking approach.

ATP, recognized as a UN Tourism Affiliate Member and honored with the UN Tourism Distinction Award, has built its reputation on crafting strategic solutions that blend heritage with modernity. CEO Kwakye Donkor praised Doku’s appointment, noting, “Francis embodies the rare trifecta of strategic vision, media savvy, and tourism expertise. His ability to turn ideas into measurable impact aligns perfectly with our mission to position West Africa as a beacon of inclusive growth.” This sentiment underscores a broader industry trend: the rising need for transparent, innovative leadership to harness the untapped potential of West Africa’s cultural and natural riches.

Doku himself is enthusiastic about the challenge ahead. “West Africa’s cultural wealth and natural wonders are unparalleled, but unlocking their full potential demands collaboration,” he remarked. His vision involves uniting governments, private sector leaders, and local communities to create a tourism ecosystem that not only attracts visitors but also fosters sustainable community development. In a landscape where travelers increasingly seek authentic and sustainable experiences, such a collaborative approach is seen as vital for the region’s evolution as a global tourism hotspot.

Industry observers suggest that Doku’s appointment could herald a transformative period for West African tourism. By blending traditional cultural narratives with modern digital strategies, ATP aims to set new standards in destination marketing and event management. The move is widely viewed as a strategic investment in the region’s future, one that may well redefine how Africa’s diverse offerings are showcased on the world stage.

With Francis Doku at the helm in West Africa, ATP is poised to drive initiatives that promise not only economic benefits but also a renewed celebration of the region’s rich heritage and innovative spirit.