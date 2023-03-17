Atsu’s legacy in World Football should never be forgotten – GFA

Mr. Henry Asante Twum, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has stated that the legacy of former Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu should not be forgotten in world football, despite his his early demise.

The 31-year-old died in a devastating earthquake that hit some parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, this year.

Mr. Asante, speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports at the funeral of the former Hatayspor man described the legacy of the Ghanaian as one that was worth celebrating.

“Christian Atsu’s selfless service to the country and even to his club sides, from the time he got the chance to play for the Black Stars and from the time he was not even called up, we still remember his contribution to the national team, his legacy in football should not be forgotten,” he said.

According to him, the loss of the former Newcastle man did not only come as a surprise to Ghanaians, but the world at large.

He noted that the outpouring of tributes by colleagues and teammates of Atsu at his funeral today was a testament to the impact he made both on and off the pitch.

“The beautiful life story of Christian has come to an end, we have lost a gem, but we will take positives from the things he believed in and also pray that he will have a peaceful rest,” he added.

Christian Astu Twasam was one of the prominent players to have featured in the Black Stars team, helping Ghana qualify for its third World Cup tournament and also played a key role in Ghana’s 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea, where he was adjudged the player of the tournament as well as won the goal of the tournament.

He played over 60 matches for the Black Stars netting ten goals with nine assists.

The former Chelsea winger had been laid to rest in his hometown in