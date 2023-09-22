Atta Akyea issues stern warning to fraudster usurping his authority

The Chairman of the adhoc committee tasked with the investigation a purported anti IGP leaked audio scandal , Hon Samuel Atta Akyea who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region has issued a stern warning to individuals who go about parading themselves as his aide to fraudulently solicit money from desperate citizens under the guise enlisting them to various security agencies to stop usurping his authority.

The warning comes after a group of news media personnel’s Contacted him about victims alleging that they have fell victim to a guy name withheld (purpose for further investigation) purported to be his personal aide took huge sum of money from them to help secure a post for them into various security agencies which they say never materialized.

Atta Akyea after the phone interview issued a disclaimer denying any knowledge in the scandal and encouraged the victims to report such criminal act to the nearest police station for the impersonator’s claiming to be his aide to be apprehended and further arrange for court to serve as a deterrent for other thinking of engaging in such fraudulent practices.

He continued that, he as MP and a citizen of Ghana doesn’t need to take money from any person before he extend a helping hand for job placement to any public institutions .

“ at my age and how the lord has blessed me, what do I gain taking money from constituents before giving them job , ah I know the guy very well but pls accept my request to do background investigation into the matter and for that I personally will launch a complaint against him to be arrested. My office is opened for all person devoid of your location and tribe “ he said .

IGP LEAK AUDIO SCANDAL

Samuel Atta Akyea who is charging the committee to help unravel the truth behind the anti IGP leaked audio scandal acknowledged that, his attention has drawn to news reportage by various media agencies that he has shown bias towards the defendant Dr . George Akuffo Dampare current Inspector General of Police of Ghana IGP .

He opined that , ever since he assumed his role to chair the committee , he has shown strong leadership skills devoid of any bias and impartiality. He said , together with the supporting members on the committee their findings and recommendations regarding the investigation will settle any misunderstandings or misconceptions among the public adding that such will help prevent same incidents from happening in the future.

NPP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

The MP for Abuakwa South commenting on the upcoming November 4 New Patriotic Party presidential primaries called on NPP party delegates to reward Vice President cum Presidential aspirant Dr Alhaji Bawumia in the upcoming polls for standing behind the party in the 2012 elections petition.

“ Bawumia deserves a kind payback for his commitment towards the party, I believe Dr can lead the party to break the 8 come December 4 general elections if only we want power “ he stated.

Source : Maxwell Agyapong