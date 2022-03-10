Atta Akyea Was Never Chased Over Unfulfilled Promises – Aide

Aide to Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, Gideon Annor Kwasi has denied reports that their Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Atta Akyea was chased out for allegedly failing to fulfill his campaign promises to them.

He stressed that he was not hooted by residents as reports indicated.

According to him,those reports are false and untrue hence it must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

Speaking to Accra-based Kingdom FM, Gideon Annor Kwasi used the platform to clarify the incident.

The fraud of the circulating video is that it is unrelated to failed promises of the MP regarding road infrastructure in the Nkronso township. On the contrary, it is one Frazer Ofori-Atta, an indigene of

Nkronso, who is in the pocket of Kingsley Agyemang of the Scholarship Secretariat, who, for the past five (5) years, has evinced a clear intention to unseat Honourable Atta Akyea, who had

worked the young people of Nkronso into a frenzy to disrupt the polling station elections.

The fact remains that,” on the 5th of March, 2022, the Abuakwa South Elections Committee chaired

by Mr. Adamu Musa Raha and seven others made their way to Nkronso to conduct polling station

elections for the six polling stations as with other electoral areas within the Constituency. It

appeared that, some persons who had picked up forms and had been duly approved by the Election Committee to contest the elections did not accept the fact that others without prior approval

would want to be in the contest.

“This disagreement orchestrated by Frazer Ofori-Atta threatened the intended elections whose

rollout was barely starting. Regrettably, the avoidable tension was mounting.

Confronted with a serious security situation, the Committee was advised by the police escort led

by the Divisional Commander to halt all activities and move to another electoral area for elections

to take place since the grounds at Nkronso was not favourable for democratic elections.”

” The Committee heeded the security advice and left Nkronso in the midst of hooting from the Frazer

group.”

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdomfmonline.com