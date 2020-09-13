Mr. Samuel Atta Mills, The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Komenda-Edina- Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) Constituency has donated over 3,500 pieces of mathematical sets to Junior High School (JHS) Candidates in the Area.

On his behalf, Mr. Philip Amoah, his Personal Assistant said the donation was meant to motivate candidates writing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) from Monday, September 14, to excel.

“He is an MP for all and this gesture is extended to both private and public schools with over 3,345 pupils in 120 schools in the Area”, he added.

In addition to the mathematical sets, Mr. Amoah said other students have also been given over 20,00 exercise books and some dual desks for their studies all amounting to over GHC20,000.

Receiving the items, Mrs. Cecilia Aboagye, the KEEA District Director of Education expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture and urged him to continue with his good deeds.

To students, she said, “make judicious use of the materials given you, allay all fears and know that your Father is with you, study well and come home with flying colors “.

Mrs. Aboagye advised the Students to eschew all forms of examination malpractices and rely solely on what they have been learnt, this she believed would be a great mark of success for them.

Ms. Eunice Florence Obeng, a student of the Elmina Methodist A, thanked the MP and encouraged her colleagues to face their examination with all seriousness and be assured of victory eventually.