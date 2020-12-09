Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA), has retained his seat after he defeated other three political parties in the polls.

He polled 26,886 votes, representing 41.68 per cent of the valid votes of 64,512, conquering his opponent, Dr Samuel Joe Acquah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, who had 23,039 votes, representing 35.71 per cent valid votes.

Mr John Sterling, the Parliamentary Candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), had 11,964 votes, representing 18.54 per cent, while Mr Abubakar Sadiq, the parliamentary candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), polled 1,122 votes, representing 1.739 per cent.

Of the total of 89,734 registered voters in the constituency, 64,512 voted with 1,501 votes rejected.

In an interview with the media, Mr Atta Mills expressed his sincere appreciation to all and sundry for a peaceful election and also for retaining him in office, adding that he would promote youth employment.

He advocated for support from all and called for unity to foster growth and development in the constituency.

Mr Atta Mills, a younger brother of the late President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, would represent his people in Parliament in 2021 when the House was duly constituted.