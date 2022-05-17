Atta Yeboah Gyan Takes Over As Deputy Managing Director For Fidelity Bank Ghana

Fidelity Bank Ghana has appointed Mr. Atta Yeboah Gyan as its Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations and Support functions.

Mr Gyan is a hands-on executive and ascends to this new role with a wealth of experience in several aspects of banking, including Finance, Corporate Strategy, Risk Management, Operations, Audit and Control, and Regulatory Compliance.

A release issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said Mr Gyan had played various roles in the banking sector for over 20 years, 15 of, which had been spent at Fidelity Bank.

Prior to this recent appointment, Mr Gyan served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.

Mr Julian Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, stated that, “Mr Gyan brings on board a wide range of skills, several years of banking experience, and a results-oriented leadership approach that the Bank can harness to enhance the quality-of-service delivery to all stakeholders.”

He said Mr Gyan had proven in his previous roles an epitome of excellence by contributing to the implementation of the Bank’s strategic plans.

“The management and board applaud him in his new role, and we look forward to achieving more together. We also assure him of our continuous support in this new role.”

Mr Gyan expressed gratitude to the management and the Board for the confidence reposed in him.

“I deem it a great privilege to be appointed as Deputy Managing Director of this great institution. I am humbled by the trust reposed in me by the Board and the Managing Director and I remain grateful to them for their unfailing support over the years.”

He noted that he was particularly mindful of the huge responsibility that came with the position, and inspired by the greater opportunity to be at the forefront with the Managing Director to prosecute the Bank’s growth and transformation agenda.

“With the support of the Board, Management, and our hard-working colleagues, I am confident that, together, we will continue to bring quality financial services and solutions to our cherished customers and raise the standard of banking in Ghana,” he added.

Mr Gyan joined Fidelity Bank in 2007 and has since held many senior roles in the Bank. Prior to that, he had commenced his banking career at SG-SSB Ltd (now Société Générale Ghana) as an Inspector after a stint at Ghana Airways.

At SG-SSB, he was a key member of the task force of Operations and Control staff that led the B,ank’s transition from a locally controlled bank to a foreign-owned entity. Before he joined Fidelity Bank Ghana, he served as Finance Manager for Joy FM where he set up the finance function at the station, coordinated the station’s strategy and budget, and had oversight responsibility for credit control and client service.

The New Deputy Managing Director is a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM®) and a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), USA. He is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered

Accountants, Ghana, holds an Executive MBA (Finance) and a BSc. Admin (Accounting) degrees from the University of Ghana, Legon, a post-chartered Diploma Certificate in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and several other certifications.