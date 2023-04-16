Attack in Northern Burkina Faso Kills 40 People

At least 40 people were killed and 33 others wounded on Saturday in an attack against a military detachment in northern Burkina Faso, said the government on Sunday.

According to a statement by the general secretary of the North region, a military detachment based in the vicinity of the village of Aorema, located not far from the city of Ouahigouya, was attacked by unidentified gunmen on Saturday.

The provisional toll is 40 dead, including six soldiers and 34 army auxiliaries, said the statement, adding that 33 wounded were also recorded.

A security source told Xinhua over the phone that “at least 50 terrorists were neutralized” during the attack.

Since 2015, insecurity in the West African country has claimed many lives and displaced thousands more. Enditem