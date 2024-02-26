Attack On Chinese Mining Site: Akyem Kotoku Galamsey Chief, Akokoaso Chief Bluff The Court; Demand Release Of Illegal Miners Freely, Who Were Remanded By Court

By: Daniel Benin || Investigative CHANNEL

In a shocking display of total disregard for the judicial system, the Akyem Kotokumanhene, Oseadeeyo Dr. Frimpong Manso (IV), during a recent meeting at his palace, instructed Mr. Wang Yandong, the CEO of JIAXIN Mining Company in Akyem Akokoaso in the Eastern Region, to secure the release of 14 Galamsey kingpins who were in police custody on court remand.

Responding swiftly, Mr. Wang Yandong clarified that he is a lawful businessman engaged in legitimate rock mining, emphasizing that he is neither a court nor a law enforcement agency.

He suggested that the Chief should address such requests to the appropriate authorities.

The audacity with which a chief can defy a court order and demand the release of individuals engaged in illicit activities under his employ raises questions about the rule of law in the region.

It would be recalled that the town folks, masquerading as armed robbers, violently attacked Chinese workers at the mining site, causing injuries.

The prime suspect in this attack, identified through on-field investigations as Kofi Nti, also known as Kofi Oti, the most dangerous person.

During the assault, fifteen suspects armed with military uniforms, plus AK47 assault rifles and machetes, disguised in masks and military uniforms, invaded the company premises, issuing commands to all present while firing shots indiscriminately.

Further inquiries uncovered a disturbing connection between these Galamsey Boys and the Akyem Kotoku Chief and the new Chief of Akokoaso, Nana Asou Prah.

Investigative Channel reports indicate that the illegal mining problem in the Akyem Kotoku and Akokoaso areas has been exacerbated by the involvement of these influential chiefs.

Expressing their dismay, concerned residents criticized the Akyem Kotokumanhene and the Akokoaso Chief for betraying the trust placed in them.

They decried the chiefs’ alleged selfish interests, highlighting the detrimental impact of illegal mining on water sources, soil, ecosystems, communities, and the perpetuation of poverty.

Galamsey remains illegal and banned in Ghana due to its severe environmental and societal consequences. Those chiefs who either neglect or actively support such illegal activities are accused of compromising the well-being of their communities for personal gain.

The call to action is clear: citizens, community leaders, and authorities must unite to condemn and combat illegal mining and hold accountable those who enable it.

This message is a plea for the protection of the environment, heritage, and the future well-being of generations to come.