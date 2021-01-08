At least four members of Cameroon security forces and two civilians were killed Friday morning during an attack in the country’s troubled English-speaking region of Northwest, according to several security sources.

Suspected separatists attacked a checkpoint in Matazem, getaway into the Northwest region from the French-speaking West region. Three gendarmes, one police officer, and two civilians were killed.

“They were taken by surprise by separatists who were well armed. A driver and passenger who were passing by during the attack were unfortunately killed,” a military official who asked not to be named told Xinhua, adding that several other civilians were injured during the attack.

The military has launched a manhunt for the attackers, according to officials.

The attack came two days after four security forces memebers and a civil servant were killed Wednesday in the Northwest region when an improvised explosive device hit their vehicles. Government blamed separatists for the attack.

Armed separatists and government forces have been embroiled in an over three-year-old bloody conflict in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest where separatists want to establish an independent nation they call “Ambazonia.”