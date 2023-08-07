Attacks on Donetsk leaves one dead and two injured

A woman has died and two men have been injured following a Ukrainian attack on Donetsk’s Kuibyshev district, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said Sunday.

As a result of Ukraine’s evening shelling of the Kuibyshev district, a woman had died in the backyard of her house, and two men have been injured as a result of the shelling of the Azotny settlement, Kulemzin said in a Telegram post.

The mayor also said that a private house and two cars had been damaged due to Ukraine’s attack, as well as the building of a cultural center, two shops and a trade pavilion.

Kulemzin said Saturday that Ukrainian forces had attacked the Donetsk University of Economics and Trade, which caught on fire. According to preliminary information, he said that Ukraine had used cluster munitions in the attack.