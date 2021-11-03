Attacks on FC officials still under investigations – Police

The National Intelligence Unit of the Ghana Police Service is still investigating attacks on some Forestry Commission (FC) officials, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Boakye Ansah, the Dormaa Central Municipal Police Commander) has said.

It would be recalled that earlier this year, a team of young men believed to be illegal timber loggers from Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region stormed the Commission’s Office at Dormaa-Ahenkro to attack the FC officials and forcibly retrieved wood boards and sewn timber that had been impounded by the Commission.

ASP Ansah was giving an update about the case at a general Assembly meeting of the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly held on Monday at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality in the region.

He therefore entreated members of the Assembly to exercise restraint as the Police was investigating and also urged members of the public to volunteer information to aid the process for the apprehension and prosecution of the culprits.

ASP Ansah said the Police Administration was implementing a biometric system that enables the Criminal Investigation Department to expedite action on tracing finger prints of suspects involved in criminal undertakings.

ASP Ohene Akuokoh, the Dormaa Divisional Police Crime Officer said, some suspected persons had been invited concerning the crime and heir statements taken.

He said the National Intelligence Unit took the matter up to work alongside with the Bono Regional Police Command to bring the perpetrators to book.

Some of the Assembly Members expressed concern about the continuous delay of the investigation and prosecution of the offenders.