Attempt to rig the 2024 election cited – NDC PC

The Awutu Senya East Constituency is gearing up for a fiercely contested election, and the Parliamentary Candidate Mrs Naa kKoryor who’s leading the people to unseat the incumbent ( Mavis Hawa koomson) has issued a stern warning to potential perpetrators of electoral malpractice.

In a statement, the PC Mrs Koryor emphasized that the constituency will not tolerate any attempts to rig the polls.

The warning comes amidst growing concerns about the potential for electoral manipulation in the upcoming elections.

The PC’s statement is seen as a bold move to protect the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that the will of the people is respected.

It also underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

As the elections draw near, the Awutu Senya East Constituency is bracing itself for an intense campaign period.

Hon Naa koryor warning serves as a reminder that the constituency will not compromise on the principles of free and fair elections.

While the PC’s statement is not directed at any particular individual or group, it is seen as a response to the ongoing tensions and allegations of electoral malpractice that have characterized the constituency’s political landscape in recent times.

