Attempted Coup in Bolivia Sparks Global Condemnation

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) has strongly condemned the alleged attempted coup in Bolivia on June 26, 2024, warning that such actions pose a grave threat to stability and security across Latin America.

In a statement issued by Amb. Yeanoh Kamara, Assistant International Executive Director of HCIF-PFS, the foundation expressed shock and dismay over reports of military personnel attempting to forcibly overthrow President Luis Acre’s legitimate government. Emphasizing their steadfast support for Bolivia’s democratic institutions, HCIF-PFS underscored the importance of upholding constitutional order and democracy within member states of the United Nations.

International Community’s Role in Supporting Bolivia “The international community cannot condone any actions that undermine the constitutionally-elected government of a sovereign nation,” Amb. Kamara affirmed. This is a moment that demands the collective support of the international community. “We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Bolivia in their efforts to safeguard democracy, stability, and security.”

The statement highlighted the united front of global condemnation against the coup attempt, with regional and international organizations joining in denouncing the actions of those seeking to subvert democratic governance in Bolivia. HCIF-PFS reiterated its stance against coups and unconstitutional methods of seizing power, emphasizing the imperative of resolving political disputes through peaceful and lawful means. This global unity should reassure all of us that the international community stands together in upholding democratic principles.

“Any attempt to involve the military in political affairs is unacceptable and threatens the foundations of peace,” Amb. Kamara declared. “History has shown that coups only disrupt democratic processes and sow chaos.”

Reiterating the Call for Peaceful Resolution in conclusion, HCIF-PFS reiterates its call for all stakeholders in Bolivia to pursue dialogue and resolve differences through peaceful political processes. It is imperative that all actions adhere to the principles of the rule of law and democratic governance.