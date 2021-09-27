Attempted student thief arrested by Sekondi Police

Sandra Boateng, who planned to bolt away with a student from the Adiembra Senior High School in her hostel, has been arrested by the Sekondi Police.

The woman, according to Alberta Yawson, the mother of the student in question, Juliet Yawson, told reporters that Sandra called her on Friday claiming she had returned from the USA and wanted to spend the night in their house, though the family did not recall knowing her from anywhere.

Madam Alberta Yawson added that true to her word, her visitor Madam Boateng arrived at their residence at new Takoradi in the evening, where she longed to stay.

The family being suspicious of her, rather arranged for a hotel for her to stay.

Madam Yawson then after lodged a complaint with the police about the attitude of the woman and also cautioned her children to be circumspect in their dealing with the said visitor.

During her conversation with her two children, they children revealed that they had never met or seen the said visitor before.

Sandra Boateng, who was bent on executing her ploy, left her hotel room on Sunday evening and went to Adiembra Senior High, where Madam Yawson’s daughter was, to “fetch” her. But luck eluded her and her team when the shout of the girl for help brought in residents from the neighborhood.

The woman received good beating from the angry crowd and was later handed over to the Sekondi Police.

A search by the Police in her hotel room revealed pieces of cigarettes, short dresses and some male attire, whilst no document confirming her coming from the USA was found there or on her.