Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses his annual press conference in Moscow, capital of Russia, on Jan. 26, 2016. Russia intends to build relationships with western countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, and it will no longer yield to external pressure, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
Any attempts to extend the arms embargo against Iran indefinitely are illegitimate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

“The UN Security Council did not impose an arms embargo in the full sense of this word against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“Any attempts to somehow take advantage of the current situation in order to extend it, let alone introduce an indefinite arms embargo, have no legal, political or moral grounds,” he added.

“Our position is clear: we are against such attempts. We do not see any grounds for these attempts to be successful,” said the Russian foreign minister.

Under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the arms embargo on Iran will be lifted in October 2020. However, the United States says it is considering “every possibility” to renew the UN Security Council ban on selling conventional arms to Iran. Enditem

