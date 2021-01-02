The Very Reverend Solomon Bruce, Superintendent Minister in-charge of the Old Tafo Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana (MCG), has advised Ghanaians to strive to cultivate a positive attitude towards national development.

That, he noted, was necessary since pessimism and lukewarm attitude to work served as obstacles to realizing development potentials of any society.

“We need to be optimistic and serious in whatever we do as people, because our destiny lies in our hands,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sidelines of an end-of-year service by the Church at Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Superintendent Minister, the focus should be on working together to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those relating to the environment since the very survival of mankind was dependent on it.

“The way we treat our environment is critical to our life,” he observed.

He cautioned the citizenry, therefore, to nip in the bud practices that tend to pollute the air and water bodies as well as other natural resources.

The service was to usher in the New Year (2021), and pray for the nation and her leaders, the citizenry, the vulnerable and poor.

The congregation also prayed for peaceful co-existence, unity and tolerance amongst the people.

Very Rev. Bruce indicated that the New Year had its own challenges, reminding the people that “there has never been a problem-free year in the annals of mankind.”

However, the onus lied on the people to resolve to work together to surmount these challenges by finding solutions to the prevailing conditions, he stated.

He stressed the need for the leadership of the nation to foster good development policies and programmes to help alleviate poverty while creating wealth amongst the citizenry.