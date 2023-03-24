Attoh Quarshie Tops Ghana Professional Boxing League Table

… After Fight Night One Of Season Two

The Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym headed by Coach Vincent Akai Nettey are leaders of the Ghana Professional Boxing League Table after the first Fight Night at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The James Town based gym with classic boxers won by a knock out to collect the maximum three points and top the table of 14 teams.

Ghana Armed Forces and Wisdom Gym also recorded Technical Knock out wins to place second and third with three points.

Akotoku Academy, Charles Quartey, Panix and Ghana Prisons were all winners on fight night one and got the maximum three points.

Other gyms who lost on the first day of the Second Season include Black Panthers, Bridge, Bronx, Fit Square, SeaView/ Will Power, Seconds Out and Palm Springs/The Gym who are lying at the bottom.

Coach Nettey who is assistant to Dr. Ofori Asare at the Black Bombers (National Team) believes they can maintain the position to the end of the Season.

“We have very good boxers who can soak the pressure and keep the pace till the end. This year is going to be different because we are not going to allow the chance slip from our hands. We know that as leaders all eyes will be on us but we are going all out” he said.

Wisdom Boxing Gym who placed last in Season One are on the third position and Coach Addo also thinks they will do very well this season.

“We saw what happened in Season One and we are not going to lower our guard, we are in contention so we will parade our best and make sure we win all the remaining bouts” he said.

The second Fight Night is on March 25, 2023 and it is going to be exciting as promised by Imax Boxing Promotions.