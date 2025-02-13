Attorney General Cites Internal Memo in Dropping Charges Against Asiama

In a significant move that has stirred both debate and scrutiny, Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dr. Dominic Ayine has defended his decision to withdraw all charges against current Bank of Ghana official Dr. Johnson Asiama.

Dr. Ayine explained that a thorough review of the case uncovered critical weaknesses, most notably an internal memo from the prosecutions division of his office advising against pursuing the charges.

The memo, which was addressed to former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, raised serious concerns over the strength of the prosecution’s case and recommended that charges against Dr. Asiama be dropped. During a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, 12 February, Dr. Ayine emphasized the importance of this internal communication in guiding his decision. “My review of some of the cases revealed fatal flaws in the case of the prosecution,” he said. “In two of the ongoing banking trials, I decided to withdraw the charges against Mr. Johnson Asiama because my attention was drawn to an internal memo recommending that the charges be dropped. This is very significant.”

The revelation has sparked debate over the balance between internal oversight and transparency. Critics argue that the reliance on an internal document could undermine public confidence, while supporters contend that it is a necessary step to ensure that prosecutions are both just and evidence-based. Dr. Ayine acknowledged the sensitivity of the matter, noting that some public officers who contributed to the memo remain in his department. “I have to think about the consequences for them in making this memo public, though I am not ruling it out,” he added.

This decision not only highlights potential shortcomings in the initial case but also raises broader questions about the processes and criteria used in high-profile prosecutions. As the case against Dr. Asiama continues to be a topic of keen interest, observers will be watching closely to see if further details of the internal review—and possibly the memo itself—are disclosed.

At a time when public trust in legal institutions is paramount, the Attorney General’s remarks underscore the importance of rigorous internal reviews and the careful weighing of evidence before moving forward with prosecutions. The unfolding of this matter may well set an important precedent for how similar cases are handled in the future.