Attorney-General Denies Political Pressure in Dropping Cases

Attorney-General Dr. Dominic Ayine has firmly rejected claims that the government is pressuring him to discontinue cases against state officials.

Speaking at a press conference on February 12, 2025, Dr. Ayine stressed that every decision to drop a case since he took office has been made based solely on legal principles and professional judgment.

Dr. Ayine emphasized that he takes full responsibility for all his actions, noting, “I’m not under any instructions or pressure to discontinue any case or bring charges against anyone.” He also urged critics who label President Mahama as a “clearing agent” to reconsider, clarifying that the president has no prosecutorial powers and is not directing his decisions.

The Attorney-General explained that several high-profile cases, including the Republic vrs Ato Forson matter, were discontinued because the charges were legally defective. He pointed out that insufficient evidence and fundamental flaws in the case led him to conclude that pursuing the matter further would be unwarranted. “No new evidence has been provided to change my professional convictions,” Dr. Ayine stated, dismissing earlier attempts by his predecessor to revive these charges as merely an effort to “save face.”

This announcement comes amid ongoing criticism following the discontinuation of seven notable cases, which some have interpreted as politically motivated. Dr. Ayine’s remarks are a clear response to those accusations, reinforcing his stance that his decisions are strictly based on the merits of the evidence and legal standards.

Observers see this as part of a broader debate over the potential for political interference in the justice system. While some applaud the Attorney-General for upholding rigorous legal standards, others remain wary, suggesting that the line between legal judgment and political pressure can sometimes blur in cases involving high-profile public figures.

The Attorney-General’s resolute defense underscores an enduring commitment to legal integrity, even as the intersection of politics and law continues to spark debate across the nation.