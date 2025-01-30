Attorney-General Dominic Ayine Drops Appeal Against Court Ruling in Ato Forson Case

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dominic Ayine, has decided to abandon an appeal initiated by his predecessor, Godfred Yeboah Dame, regarding the acquittal and discharge of Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa.

The two men had faced charges of causing financial loss to the state, but a Court of Appeal ruling cleared them of these charges.

In a formal Notice of Abandonment of Appeal, dated January 23, 2025, Mr. Ayine confirmed the government’s decision to no longer pursue the case. The notice, which was made available to 3news, stated that the Republic had previously filed an appeal to challenge the judgment delivered on July 30, 2024. However, the state now intends to halt all further legal action on the matter.

“PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Republic having previously served notice of appeal to appeal to the Court against the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal on the 30th day of July 2024 hereby give(s) you NOTICE that the Republic does not intend further to prosecute the appeal, but that the Republic abandons all further proceedings with respect to this matter as from the date of this notice,” the Attorney-General wrote in the document.

This decision marks the end of the legal proceedings against Forson and Jakpa, who were initially charged in connection with alleged financial misconduct.