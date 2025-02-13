Attorney General Drops Charges in Ambulance Case, Citing Political Witch-Hunt

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has defended his decision to discontinue the trial of Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, arguing that the case against him lacked legal merit and was driven by political persecution.

Speaking at a press conference on February 12, Dr. Ayine maintained that his thorough reassessment of the matter revealed no sound basis to continue the prosecution.

Dr. Ayine, who was closely involved in the proceedings from the outset, asserted, “I believed then, and still believe now, that Hon. Ato Forson was a victim of a political witch-hunt and that he has no case to answer in this trial.” He pointed to a Court of Appeal ruling that criticized the trial court for improperly requiring the accused to present a defense, a misstep that undermined the legitimacy of the charges.

In his remarks, Dr. Ayine also dismissed the previous Attorney-General’s appeal against the ruling, describing it as an attempt to “save face” and as legally unsound. The decision to drop the case was formalized two weeks ago, when his office issued a notice to discontinue the controversial ambulance trial involving Dr. Ato Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa, the third accused. This move followed the Court of Appeal’s acquittal and discharge of both men.

The background of the case centers on allegations that Dr. Ato Forson and Mr. Jakpa caused a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in connection with the procurement of 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016. At the time, Dr. Ato Forson served as Deputy Finance Minister, while Mr. Jakpa represented Big Sea General Trading Limited, a Dubai-based firm. Both had pleaded not guilty to charges that included willfully causing financial loss to the state, abetting financial loss, violating the Public Procurement Act, and misapplying public funds.

Observers note that the Attorney General’s decision raises broader questions about the intersection of law and politics, particularly in cases involving high-profile political figures. While some applaud the move as a necessary corrective to an overzealous prosecution, others remain cautious, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that legal decisions remain free from partisan influence. As the legal community and the public digest this development, the debate over political interference in judicial processes is likely to intensify.