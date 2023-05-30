Attorney General recommends murder charges against Police Officer who shot girlfriend in Kumasi

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the Police Officer standing trial for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in Kumasi, has officially been charged for murder on the advice of the Attorney General.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Blagodzi told the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday that prosecution had received the Attorney General’s advice recommending murder charges against the suspect.

He said the prosecution was preparing bill of indictment for the commencement of committal proceedings at the High Court.

Inspector Twumasi was making his second appearance before the court presided over by Mr Samuel Buabin Quansah after he was remanded into police custody on April 25 on provisional charge of murder.

On April 20 at about 2100 hours, the deceased was found in a pool of blood in front of Dufie Towers at Adum after going to meet the suspect a few meters away from her house.

He absconded before neighbours who heard the gunshots arrived at the scene.

He was arrested on April 23, from his hideout at Sekyere near Effiduase where he had gone to hide after committing the heinous crime.