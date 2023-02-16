Attorney-General, two others adjudged Best Ministers for 2022

FAKS Investigative Services, a research institution, has adjudged Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney- General and Minister of Justice, as one of the Best Ministers for the year 2022.

He received a plaque for his outstanding performance.

Mr Fred Yaw Sarpong, leader of FAKS Investigative Services, presenting the award, said in the year 2022, Mr Dame, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, and Dr Mohammed Awal, Minster for Tourism, were selected as Best Ministers.

Mr Sarpong said what went into the selection of Mr Dame, included the donation of 91 vehicles to some agencies under his Ministry, the setting up of the Legal Aid Commission Fund, and the Law Reform Commission.

Additionally, he said one of the activities that generated a lot of feedback from respondents of a survey, which his organisation conducted, was the Norway issue that Ghana won last year.

Mr Sarpong said the respondents indicated that the Minister had done a very good job, hence the award was to encourage Mr. Dame to do more in the coming year.

Mr Dame attributed his success to the hardworking staff who worked tirelessly to keep the Ministry running.

“Quite surprised because last year, I received a similar award and little did I know that there would be a repeat as it were in this field, there are a lot of high performance on the part of Ministers. So, for us to consistently be adjudged as one of the best among our peers is quite humbling.”

“It will serve as a reminder for the Ministry to do more.”

FAKS was established in 2012 and conducts surveys on Ministers of State, Chief Executive Officers and Members of Parliament (MPs).