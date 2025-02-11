Attorney General Under Fire for Dropping Key Cases, Says Legal Practitioner

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has called on Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dr. Dominic Ayine to provide a full explanation for the recent discontinuation of several high-profile cases.

Kpebu’s criticism centers on cases that have generated widespread concern, including one involving former Works and Housing Minister Collins Dauda and four others tied to the $200 million Saglemi Affordable Housing Project. These individuals initially faced 70 charges, among them allegations of causing financial loss to the state, yet all charges have now been dropped.

Kpebu did not stop there. He also highlighted the decision to cancel the ambulance case against former Majority Leader and current Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, along with businessman Richard Jakpa. These moves have fueled allegations of political bias, prompting calls for greater transparency in the handling of corruption-related prosecutions.

In a pointed Facebook post, Kpebu argued that if the government is to demonstrate a genuine commitment to fighting corruption, it must start by holding everyone accountable, regardless of political affiliation. “He should give reasons. He should explain the decision, all of them,” Kpebu wrote. He specifically referenced the discontinuation of Forson’s case and mentioned a tape featuring Godfred Dame, in which he allegedly claimed that political pressure from figures like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ken Offori-Atta influenced the decision to drop the case. “Such a case, you cancel it straight, no bend no curve,” Kpebu insisted, adding that a lack of clear explanation only deepens public mistrust.

Observers say that Kpebu’s demand for clarity reflects a broader frustration with what many see as selective justice—a system where prosecutorial decisions appear to favor political convenience over impartiality. With public confidence in anti-corruption efforts already strained, his call for a thorough explanation from the Attorney General is being seen as a necessary step toward restoring trust in the legal process.

As the controversy grows, all eyes are on Dr. Ayine, with critics and citizens alike awaiting a response that might either reaffirm the government’s commitment to justice or reveal the political calculations behind the dropped cases. The coming days will be critical in determining whether the current administration can address these concerns and convince the public that the fight against corruption is truly above political bias.