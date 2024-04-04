Attractive Media’s African Film Festival, Seminar, and Conference Sets New Standard in UK

The African Film Festival, Seminar, and Conference, held on March 30th and 31st, 2024, in the United Kingdom, concluded with resounding success, drawing thousands of esteemed personalities from across the globe.

Before the event, anticipation reached unprecedented levels with the groundbreaking news of twelve representatives from diverse African nations confirming their participation. Notably, nations such as Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia, among others, showcased strong governmental support, underscoring the event’s significance.

Organized by the prestigious Attractive Media and supported by Nollywood Studios, known for their influential contributions to the film and music industry, this year’s festival exceeded expectations with an extended two-day program filled with cinematic brilliance.

The event received a significant boost with support from Nollywood Studios, highlighting the growing collaboration between the African film industry and international partners.

“Attractive Media, spearheaded by the influential Ghanaian journalist, blogger, and businessman Attractive Mustapha known in real life as Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah ,ensured a spectacular celebration,” said Andre Mustapha.

During the festival, attendees were treated to a rich tapestry of films, seminars, and discussions, showcasing the diverse talent and storytelling prowess of the African film community. Prominent film stars and speakers from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, America, and Europe graced the occasion, enriching the experience with their insights and expertise.

“The overwhelming participation and support from across the globe underscore the growing influence and recognition of African cinema on the international stage,” remarked a festival organizer.

As the curtains drew on the event, the global film community celebrated the triumph of diversity, talent, and cinematic excellence. With promises of continued collaboration and innovation, the African Film Festival, Seminar, and Conference in the UK have firmly established itself as a premier platform for showcasing the best of African cinema to the world.