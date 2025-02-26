ATU admits 18,669 students for 2024/2025 academic year, ranked also 4th best University in Ghana – Ag VC

Accra Technical University (ATU) have admitted a total of 18,669 new students out of the 22,230 applicants into various programmes across their respective faculties.

The breakdown are as follows of the 12,026 registered students and are, MTech programme – 152, BTech – 6,528, HND – 4,308, Diploma – 853, Non-Tertiary – 21 students.

Due to its committed to excellence in technical and vocational education, ATU was ranked the best University in Ghana, 18th in West Africa, and 43rd sub–Saharan Africa, best TVET institution in Ghana among others.

The University remains dedicated to academic excellence and productive partnerships and the continued development of future professionals, the Acting vice chancellor of ATU Prof. Amevi Acakpovi was speaking at the 2024 / 2025 matriculation ceremony in Accra.

He said ATU have put in place pragmatic measures in leverages students’ opportunities, promote international collaborations and provide also world class technical education.

The Acting VC said the steady growth in students population attest to the quality of education and added that 64.81% of the new students were enrolled in STEM related programmes and have exceeded the national STEM education policy ratio of 60:40.

The institution is committed in empowering students with hands on training, industry relevant expertise and solid academic foundation to challenge student to emerge as competent professionals and game changers in their respective academic fields.

Prof. Amevi Akakpovi advice students to engage in studies with honesty, diligence and avoid any form of malpractices and take advantage of the state art laboratories and Library facilities and mentorship programme.

“Engage also in extracurricular activities, participating in students’ clubs, skill excisions and leadership training programmes, abide by the university rules and regulations and comply to the code of ethics and the values of the university”, he advised.

He however edged students to embrace challenges and contribute positively to their academic fields of endeavour and apply the knowledge acquired to shape their destiny towards the growth of the university and the society at large.

Report by Ben LARYEA