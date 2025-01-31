ATU and CTU Strengthen Ties to Drive Digital Transformation in Africa and the Caribbean

In a significant step toward fostering digital development and transformation, the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) and the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) concluded a three-day meeting in Nairobi, Kenya.

The gathering, held as part of the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2022, aimed to align strategies, share best practices, and address common challenges in telecommunications and ICT across the two regions. The meeting underscored the importance of collaboration in bridging the digital divide and driving economic growth through technology.

ATU Secretary-General John Omo highlighted the significance of the partnership, describing it as “a clear opportunity to coordinate strategies in ways that directly benefit our respective populations.” He emphasized Africa’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, expand connectivity, and harmonize regulations, noting that these initiatives could benefit from the Caribbean’s experiences. “We do not want this to be a one-off meeting,” Omo said. “Our aim is to share practical solutions, align and harmonize policies where possible, and attract investment to broaden telecommunications and ICT access for all.”

CTU Secretary-General Rodney Taylor echoed these sentiments, pointing out the shared challenges faced by both regions. “The Caribbean, just like Africa, struggles to unify approaches across multiple states,” he said. “Learning from each other can unlock greater economies of scale and help us overcome common obstacles.”

The meeting, which followed the CTU’s visit to the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA), brought together officials from Kenya’s Communications Authority (CA), as well as representatives from three sub-regional regulatory associations in Africa: the East African Communications Organization (EACO), the Communications Regulators’ Association of Southern Africa (CRASA), and others. Key topics of discussion included spectrum management, universal access to services, and the role of policy and innovation in driving digital transformation.

Spectrum Management

Spectrum management emerged as a critical area of focus. EACO highlighted the disparities in licensing and spectrum pricing approaches across African nations and expressed interest in the CTU’s ongoing work to develop a harmonized spectrum pricing and licensing model. Such a model could significantly benefit Africa by reducing costs and improving regulatory consistency.

Universal Access to Services

Universal access to telecommunications services was another major theme. Kenya’s Communications Authority shared its success in addressing this issue through the effective use of the Universal Service Fund. The Authority adopted a phased approach to providing services to underserved areas, leveraging existing power lines for last-mile connectivity. In response, Taylor noted that several Caribbean governments have tied license renewals to minimum rural coverage targets, calling it “a practical way to ensure operators serve all regions, even where profits are limited.”

Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies

Participants stressed the importance of creating an ecosystem where technology, governance, and innovation converge to modernize industries and foster economic growth. Discussions also centered on how ATU and CTU could support their members in developing regulations for emerging technologies such as over-the-top (OTT) services, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, cloud computing, and device-to-device (D2D) communication. These technologies are seen as critical drivers of digital transformation and economic development.

Bridging the Digital Divide

CRASA representatives emphasized the need for tangible outcomes in bridging the digital divide. “For years, we’ve discussed bridging the digital divide,” they said. “The real measure of success is whether we see networks built and data costs falling within a realistic timeframe.” Taylor acknowledged similar pressures in the Caribbean, adding, “Our communities demand better services. We should focus on clear deliverables.”

Study Visit to iLabAfrica

As part of the meeting, the ATU and CTU delegations visited iLabAfrica, a research and innovation center at Strathmore University in Nairobi. The visit showcased cutting-edge research in data science, cybersecurity, and digital learning, reinforcing the idea that collaboration between universities, research organizations, and private enterprises is essential for developing innovative solutions to regional challenges.

Both Omo and Taylor pledged to establish joint working groups focused on financing, policy, and capacity-building initiatives. “A united African-Caribbean voice is more influential at global ICT forums,” Omo said, underscoring the importance of presenting a cohesive front in international discussions on telecommunications and ICT.

The meeting marked a significant milestone in the ATU-CTU partnership, demonstrating a shared commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable development. By aligning strategies, sharing best practices, and fostering collaboration, the two organizations aim to create a more connected and digitally empowered future for their respective regions. As the partnership progresses, the focus will remain on delivering tangible results that improve access to telecommunications and ICT services, drive innovation, and unlock economic opportunities for all.