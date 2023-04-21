ATU commissions state of the art TV studio, electrical wiring training centre

Accra Technical University (ATU) has inaugurated its certified electrical wiring professional training centre and a state of the art TV Studio at a colourful ceremony on its campus in Accra.

The two facilities have been the latest in a series of initiatives and innovations that the University have rolled out as part of the drive to be abreast with the emerging trends and dynamics in the television and electrical wiring space.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Nii Odai said both facilities are dear to the heart of management, staff and students and commended the respective faculty for the initiative.

He again applauded them for the commitment exhibited towards the establishment of the said facilities, adding that the gesture forms part of the effort to demonstrate hands on skills beside theory.

He therefore challenged students to equip themselves and engage also in training to build capacities to enhance skills and be at a competitive edge in the World of Works (WoWs).

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that the University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with other institutions of higher learning and urged students to take advantage of the opportunities that is associated with the partnership.

Prof. Nii Odai also urged lecturers of the facilities to build a deeper relationship with students and share issues pertaining to the operations of the 2 facilities and called on students to keep learning and show excellence in every working endeavour.

The Vice Chancellor appealed to management of media houses in the country to engage students on internship programmes to enable them diligently acquire first-hand works on the job training.

For his President of the Electrical Contractors Association, Mr. Awal Mohammed said ATU have put in place the required structures and programmes to be the pace setter in the TVET space and urged other tertiary institutions to emulate the example.

Mr. Awal advised students to take advantage of the training in electrical wiring saying it will adequately prepare them for the job market.

Report by Ben LARYEA