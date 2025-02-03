ATU Report Urges African Nations to Prioritize 5G Deployment to Bridge Digital Gap

The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) has unveiled a landmark report calling for accelerated 5G network deployment across the continent, framing next-generation connectivity as a linchpin for closing Africa’s stark digital divide.

Titled “Report on 5G Preparedness and Relevant Use Cases in Africa,” the study assesses the readiness of African nations to adopt 5G, identifies hurdles, and proposes actionable strategies to fast-track its rollout. Released amid sluggish progress in digital inclusion—only 38% of Africans use the internet, compared to a global average of 68%—the report underscores 5G’s potential to revolutionize sectors from healthcare to agriculture while anchoring the African Union’s ambitious Digital Transformation Strategy (2020–2030).

“This isn’t just about faster internet; it’s about redefining Africa’s place in the global digital economy,” said ATU Secretary-General John Omo during the report’s launch. He stressed that political leadership and cross-border collaboration are critical to overcoming infrastructure gaps, regulatory fragmentation, and high spectrum costs. The report, developed by ATU’s Task Group on Emerging Technologies through consultations with all 52 member states, highlights localized 5G applications, such as precision farming in Kenya and telemedicine in Nigeria, while urging governments to align policies with regional harmonization efforts.

Key findings reveal that while a handful of countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, and Mauritius, have begun piloting 5G, most nations lack the necessary spectrum allocation frameworks or investment in fiber-optic backbones. The ATU also flagged affordability as a barrier, with 5G-enabled devices remaining out of reach for many in a region where mobile data costs consume 8% of average monthly incomes, far above the UN’s affordability threshold of 2%.

Eng. Kezias Mwale, ATU’s Director of Radiocommunications, emphasized the report’s role as a roadmap for policymakers. “Without unified action, Africa risks falling further behind in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he said, pointing to the document’s availability on ATU’s public portal. Eng. Baxton Sirewu, Chair of the Task Group, added that the inclusive drafting process—incorporating input from governments and private sector players—ensures the recommendations are “rooted in Africa’s realities, not imported templates.”

The push comes as global 5G adoption surges, with regions like Asia and Europe already leveraging ultra-low latency networks for smart cities and industrial automation. For Africa, however, the stakes are higher: beyond economic growth, 5G could democratize access to education, streamline disaster response, and empower informal economies. Yet critics warn that without parallel investments in electricity grids and digital literacy, 5G risks becoming a luxury for urban elites.

Secretary-General Omo struck a pragmatic tone: “We must view 5G not as a standalone solution, but as part of an ecosystem requiring sustained investment and innovation.” The ATU’s report now challenges African leaders to transform rhetoric into action—or risk missing the decade’s defining technological leap.