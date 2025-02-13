Atubiga Jokingly Urges Chief Biney to Reconsider Divorce from Afia Akoto

Political commentator Stephen Atubiga has playfully waded into the divorce of Chief Biney and Afia Akoto, questioning why Biney would choose to walk away from his marriage at such a crucial time.

In a humorous social media post, Atubiga insisted that Biney should work things out with his wife rather than end their union. His argument? No one else can handle Afia Akoto’s “big buttocks” better than Biney himself.

“My brother Chief Biney can’t divorce my sister Afia at this moment when the NDC is in power to also feed and support her, like she has done for us,” he wrote, suggesting that Biney should at least wait until the party is in opposition before making such a decision.

Atubiga went a step further, vowing to take the matter to court in an attempt to get the marriage reinstated. “I will not agree to this divorce. Biney must take her back. How can you run away from such a beautiful, intelligent woman—the dream of every man?”

His lighthearted remarks come in response to Chief Biney’s recent social media announcement, in which he revealed that his five-year marriage to Afia Akoto had come to an end. While Biney expressed gratitude for the years they shared, Atubiga seems determined to convince him otherwise, injecting a dose of humor into an otherwise personal affair.