ATW Unveils WTM Africa 2024 Content Programme

With less than two weeks until kick-off, Africa Travel Week (ATW) has unveiled an exciting WTM Africa 2024 content programme centred on driving industry knowledge, connection, and business growth. Just over 73 live sessions will run from 10 – 12 April at the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC).

“2024 is a milestone growth year for our industry and WTM Africa, as we mark a decade of hosting Africa’s top B2B inbound and outbound tourism trade event. We wanted our content programme to champion this, which is why we’ve worked hard in raising the bar in what we offer and how,” says Olivia Gradidge, Marketing Manager, Africa Travel Week.

This year’s event showcases several high-demand industry and business topics, including responsible tourism, MICE and business travel, travel tech and artificial intelligence (AI), social media marketing, inclusivity and sports tourism. The latest Africa Travel Week Trends Report will also be released, followed by a panel discussion on Friday 12 April at 13h30 in the Spotlight Theatre.

In addition to expert-led presentations and panels, Gradidge highlights the introduction of their Brain Box concept aimed at driving collaborative, attendee-driven discussions.

“The theme for this year’s content programme is ‘Step Inside’, which we invite you to do during each Brain Box session. These interactive sessions, encourage tourism players from all levels to come together and join the conversation in finding solutions to shared challenges.”

With sustainability a key focus at WTM Africa, official show partners have been carefully selected and incorporated into the content programme. This includes Fair Trade Tourism, which will step in to host a practical Brain Box workshop unpacking how responsible destinations and initiatives can reach the global marketplace.

“There’s something for everyone in our three-day content programme, but to take full advantage, you will need to register and step inside to join us. You are guaranteed to walk away feeling more informed, connected, and confident to drive your business forward,” Gradidge concludes.