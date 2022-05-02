Atwima Community Gets New Market

Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II, Atwimahene, has formally handed over a modern market he constructed for the people of Atwima in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

The market, which has over 400 sheds, would boost marketing and other economic activities in the area.

Nana Brempong, at a ceremony to open the market on Monday, said he had observed that one of the facilities that the area lacked was a vibrant market and that had in a way affected the livelihoods of most people in the community.

“It saddens my heart to see young people in the streets hawking” he said.

He also indicated that he did not construct the market for his own personal gains but to help create employment for the youth in the community.

He urged the young women, to patronise the market, sell their wares and make money to care for their needs.

Mr. Kofi Amankwaa Manu. Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma, said gone were the days when chiefs were going to war to be powerful.

They must ensure development in their communities in these contemporary times to be powerful, he said.

He assured the community that the roads in the area would soon be fixed.

Mr Prince Karikari, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Atwima Kwanwoma, called on the members of the Community to unite to ensure development in the area.

He said the culture of maintenance should also be inculcated in keeping the market to make succeeding generations benefit from the project.