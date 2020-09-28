Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, has commended the Chiefs and people of Kyekyewere in the Atwima Kwanwoma District, for constructing a police station for the community.

He said peace and security was the number one priority of the government and the initiative by the chiefs and people to build the police station and provide accommodation for police officers, aligned with the government’s objective of promoting peace and security in communities.

Mr Osei Mensah, gave the commendation at the inauguration of a fully furnished police station, constructed by Nana Appiah Agyei Odanka, for the Kyekyewere community.

It coincided with the outdooring of a new palace, also constructed by the chief.

Mr Osei Mensah also praised the people in the community for supporting the chief to construct the police station and urged them to continue to live in peace and unity to promote the speedy development of the area.

He also appealed to other chiefs to emulate the initiative of Nana Appiah Agyei Odanka and support the police to promote peace, law, and order in their communities.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Akwasi Mensah Duku, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, said the construction of the police station by the chief, would help complement the effort of the government at making the police presence visible in many communities to ensure law and order as well as security for the people.

He said the provision of the two motorbikes by the chief to the police station, would also aid patrols in other communities in the area to give assurance to the people to go about their duties and businesses with peace of mind.

COP Duku urged the people to help the police in the fight against crime by giving out information and reporting suspected criminals in their midst.

They should also desist from taking the law into their own hands and act according to the law.

The regional Police Commander also charged the officers posted to the new police station to exhibit high professional conduct and work hard to improve on the security situation in the area.

Nana Appiah Agyei Odanka appealed to the officers to discharge their duties by maintaining law and order in the community.

They should also work to keep the facility in good shape and maintain it always to prolong its lifespan.