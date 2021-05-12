Market Women across the rank and file of the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region have made a passionate appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to re-appoint Hon. Williams Yaw Darko as the District Chief Executive.

They believe their demand comes on the back of a proven track record and outstanding performance of the DCE over the last four years.

They indicated that Hon. Williams Yaw Darko has distinguished himself in discharging his duties as a District Chief Executive and has done so perfectly by pushing government business in harmony with all stakeholders.

“We are not politicians and don’t intend to be but, the critical role played by a DCE in the socio-economic development of every district makes it imperative for us to have an interest in the kind of person that would be appointed to steer the affairs of the district” they added.

According to them, the DCE has proven doubt since he assumed office and has therefore called on the President to stay put with him to continue the good work he has done in the constituency.

The Market Women led by the Queen of Market, Maame Akosua Konadu, pleaded on behalf of her colleagues to President Akuffo Addo to maintain Hon. Williams Darko in his second term as the DCE.

She said the DCE has always listened to the needs of the people in the area especially the traders in the district.

The traders observed Atwima Mponua is noted for poor road network but they are of the view that the situation has changed under the industrious DCE, Williams Yaw Darko.

“All the traders especially we the women in this area want the President to stick to our DCE because he has done a lot for us.

He is a respectful man and also humble. He listens to the needs of the people and solves our problems for us. Looking at what he has done, we all want him to stay in the second term of office” Akosua Konadu said.

“We have not taken anything from the DCE, but the truth is that his hard work is making us calling on the President to retain him as our DCE. We believe that with what he has done within these few years he will do more when he is given the opportunity again”

Williams Darko, the District Chief Executive of the area as learnt since taken over the office has undertaken a lot of developmental projects in the district.

In Atwima Mponua almost all the major communities’ roads are under construction and some of them are completed.

Additionally, the Market Women in Nyinahin respectively hail the DCE, on his fantastic measures during the Covid-19 fight.

The DCE tried his best and donated free hand sanitizers, nose masks, helped them to adhere to the protocols.

“Now we are saved, no trader in Nyinahin market had the Coronavirus, it’s through the effort of the DCE”.

Present at the press conference were traders from Sreso Timpom, Mpasatia, Otaakrom, Bayerebon No5. and Nyinahin.

The Market Women from Sreso Timpom described the DCE as “unifier, peacemaker and a good listener.”

He is a father to all, During the lockdown period, he led the Assembly to provide relief items, like hand sanitizer, nose mask, Veronica bucket, thermometer gun to many markets and ensured that they all survived the period of hardship.

“We are appealing that if someone else is brought to us aside from the current DCE, Yaw Darko, we will be highly disappointed with the NPP government.

They said over the last four years under review, the DCE has executed a lot of life-changing projects in the history of the district, ranging from the drilling of numerous boreholes; extension of electricity; the building of modern toilets, markets, and schools; creation of new roads; empowerment avenues for women, youth, students and farmers; and returning the lost integrity of Imams.

They believe when retained, the DCE will further entrench the success of the government of the day in the district and continue very important projects, programs, and policies.

The DCE in their estimation has not changed his demeanor in handling the grassroots since his first appointment and this has made the NPP largely attractive to many people in the constituency by changing their long-held wrong notions about the party.

According to them, the District Chief Executive in a spirit never seen before, engaged in the door-to-door campaign in almost all the communities in the district during the 2020 electioneering campaign and without sabotage, delivered the parliamentary seat as well as the presidency for the NPP in the constituency.

They said the diligence, hard work, and humility of the DCE has endeared the NPP to many hearts in the district, adding that,” for the NPP to continue enjoying our support throughout the four years mandate given and the next general election, we appeal to the appointing authority to hearken to our plea by reappointing Hon. Williams Yaw Darko as our DCE.