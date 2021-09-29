Atwima-Mponua DCE nominee gets 100 percent approval

Members of the Atwima Mponua district assembly gave their votes to approve Mr Isaac Kofi Marfo as the District Chief Executive for the area.

All the 55 assembly members, including 17 government appointees, endorsed Mr Marfo, who was nominated by the President to represent him in the district.

The exercise, which was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), attracted traditional and religious leaders, politicians, family members and the public.

Mr Marfo thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work to realize the vision of the President for the district.

He also thanked the assembly members for the overwhelming support and called for unity from all stakeholders to speed up the development process in the area and transform the socio-economic lives of the people.

Mr Marfo recounted his experiences as a grassroots campaigner, polling station executive, constituency chairman and assembly member, saying it would help him to work with all the people to bring the needed development to the area.

Mr Isaac Kwame Asiama, Member of Parliament for the area, said unity was key to the development of the district and called on the assembly members, traditional and religious leaders, the youth and all other key stakeholders to support the new DCE to succeed.