

The Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has held a symposium on the 1992 Constitution for students of Toase Senior High School as part of activities marking this year’s Constitution Week.

The students were schooled on Ghana’s political history in relations to the structure, principle and objectives of the Constitution.

They were also sensitized on the need to be patriotic, disciplined and responsible citizens committed to national development as they climbed the academic calendar.

“We Are One, Ghana First”, is the theme for the 2021 Constitution Week, which is being celebrated across the country by the NCCE.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Wiredu, the Municipal Director of NCCE encouraged the students to be abreast with the Constitution to increase their knowledge on the laws of Ghana.

He took them through key chapters of the Constitution that provides moral obligations on the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, Council of State, citizens, political parties as well as all state institutions.

He also spoke about the directive principles of state policy, which focuses on international relations and the duties of a citizen

Mr. Wiredu implored the students to stand for rule of law, unity and stability of the nation, probity and accountability and the protection and preservation of fundamental human rights and freedoms.

This, he said, would groom them into responsible adults who would always prioritise Ghana first and help shape the future of the country for posterity.

Rev. Owusu Ansah, an Assistant Head Master of the school commended the NCCE for enlightening the students on the Constitution and called for more of such engagements.