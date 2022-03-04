Atwima Nwabiagya North District PM Retained For The Third Time

Members of the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti region, have retained Mr. Isaac Ohemeng Prempeh as the Presiding Member of the assembly for the third time.

All the 25 members of the assembly voted ‘Yes’ to secure 100 percent votes for Mr. Ohemeng.

Speaking after the election, Mr Ohemeng thanked members of the assembly for the trust and confidence reposed in him for the third time.

He pledged his commitment to provide inclusive leadership and bring all stakeholders on board to execute the development agenda of the assembly.

Mr Ohemeng also pleaded with each of the members to do their best to help uplift the image of the assembly by working hard and encouraging members in their communities to honour their tax obligations to enable the assembly mobilize the needed revenue for development.

Madam Rebecca Yeboah, the District Chief Executive, commended the assembly members for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the elections.

She said unity was important in achieving the development agenda of the district and called on all members to join hands in unity and work towards bringing the needed development to people in their communities.

Some assembly members who spoke to the Ghana News Agency explained why they always endorse Mr Prempeh as their Presiding Member.

According to them the leadership style of Mr Prempeh had been unprecedented one and had contributed to the peace and unity in the area which had ensured progress and development in the communities.

The event also saw the confirmation of eight government appointees of the assembly.