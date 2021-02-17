The United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) on Tuesday called on Somali leaders to resume dialogue and agree on arrangements to hold elections as soon as possible.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres urged the leaders to work in a spirit of compromise to overcome the last political hurdles to inclusive elections as soon as possible and respecting the pre-election agreement they reached on Sept. 17, 2020.

“The hard-won gains are a testimony to the firm determination of the people of Somalia towards lasting peace and prosperity, following decades of instability,” they said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu.

The two spokespeople commended the people and leaders of Somalia for the progress achieved in recent years towards the stabilization of the country.

They reiterated their commitment to continue to support the government and people of Somalia on their path to peace and prosperity.

The statement came as the new round of talks between the government and federal member state leaders failed to kick off on Monday after leaders from both sides failed to agree on the venue of the talks.

President Mohamed Farmajo had proposed the talks to be held in Garowe, the capital of the semi-autonomous region of Puntland while Jubaland and Puntland state leaders preferred Mogadishu to ensure participation of the stakeholders and international partners.

The government has already appointed a 14-member technical committee of government and regional administrators who are meeting in Baidoa in southwest Somalia to lay the groundwork ahead of the main talks.

The latest development comes after previous talks collapsed on Feb. 5 in the central town of Dhusamareb.

Farmajo, whose term in office ended officially on Feb. 8, has been unable to find a truce with regional leaders and agree on a timetable for electing new office holders. Enditem