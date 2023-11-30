AU bemoans recent happenings in Sierra Leone

African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned recent violent incidents in Sierra Leone.

The AU, in a statement issued late Wednesday, said the chairperson is monitoring with grave concern the security situation in Sierra Leone arising from the intrusion of the military armory at Wilberforce barracks in Freetown, the country’s capital.

Faki strongly condemned the violence recently unleashed in Freetown, which is tantamount to disrupting the peace, democratic dispensation and stability of Sierra Leone, the statement said.

The AU Commission chairperson commended the government of Sierra Leone for promptly repelling the attacks. He assured the West African country’s government and people of the African Union’s continued commitment to support the strengthening of inclusive democracy, stability and nation-building in the country.

On Sunday morning, unidentified individuals attacked the Wilberforce military barracks and other locations, including the Pademba Road Correctional Center, leading to a prison break.