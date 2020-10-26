The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on Sunday called for the immediate removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“Chairperson of the AU Commission reaffirms the African Union’s continued demand for the immediate and unconditional removal of sanctions imposed against the Republic of Zimbabwe, and in support of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) decision to commemorate October 25, 2020 as SADC Anti-Sanctions Day,” the 55-member pan African bloc said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The chairperson recalled “the continuity of his call since 2017 where the AU Commission, its relevant organs including the Peace and Security Council and the Bureau of Heads of State and Government, have consistently voiced the Union’s concerns regarding the negative impact of the persistent economic sanctions on the economy and people of Zimbabwe.”

Mahamat also expressed his determination and that of the various relevant organs of the AU to continue to mobilize support for the South African country’s recovery efforts.

The chairperson further reiterated the commitment of the AU to continue working closely with the regional bloc SADC to support regional efforts.