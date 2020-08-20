

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as African Union (AU) Chairperson, on Wednesday condemned the unconstitutional change of government in Mali.

In a statement, Ramaphosa voiced concern over the developments in Mali, which have led to the forced resignation of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Keita, currently detained by mutinous soldiers in the military camp in Kati, a town close to Bamako, announced late Tuesday night his resignation and the dissolution of the National Assembly and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse’s government. Cisse and some other senior government officials were also detained by the soldiers.

Ramaphosa demanded that the Malian military release from detention the president, the prime minister, ministers and other government executives.

Ramaphosa called for an immediate return to civilian rule and for the military to return to their barracks.

He urged the people of Mali, political parties and civil society, to observe the rule of law and engage in peaceful dialogue in order to resolve their challenges.

Ramaphosa further urged African leaders and the entire international community to denounce and reject the military-led unconstitutional change of government and to assist the people of Mali to return to civilian and democratic rule.

For months, opposition parties have been organizing demonstrations to demand Keita’s resignation, accusing him of being responsible for the worsening security situation in the northern part of the country and Mali’s economic recession.

Keita was first elected president of Mali in 2013 and re-elected for another five-year term in office in 2018.