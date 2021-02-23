Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat said that Africa should explore its own potential offered by intra-African trade to withstand the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 crisis is an opportunity to reflect and also revisit some of our development strategies,” the AU Commission Chairperson said in a statement on Monday.

He also emphasised the crucial need to draw lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic to re-adapt in order to build more diversified and endogenous economies that will be more resilient to possible future exogenous shocks.

“To this end, Africa must, in the first instance, explore its own potential and exploit the countless opportunities offered by intra-African trade,” he said.

Earlier this month, the African leaders attending the 34th virtual AU Summit had emphasized that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is not just a severe health emergency, it is also a grave economic and social crisis.

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, told the summit that the pandemic has deepened global inequality and threatens to set back progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“As a continent, and as a global community, we are engaged in an unprecedented struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ramaphosa said, adding this disease has caused great suffering and hardship across the African continent. Enditem