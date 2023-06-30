AU Chairperson’s Youth Envoy Collaborates with Africa Leadership Academy to Empower Emerging Leaders

The Office of the African Union Chairperson’s Youth Envoy has forged a ground breaking partnership with the African Leadership Academy (ALA), the AU announced on Friday this week.

According to the AU, the partnership aims to unleash the potential of Africa’s youth in championing the African Union Youth Charter and Agenda 2063, Aspiration 6 which talks about “An Africa, whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African people, especially its youth” and in particular Goal number 2 on creating opportunities for Africa’s youth for self-realization and access to jobs .

Moreover, the AU says, this strategic collaboration will provide a unique opportunity for young leaders to actively contribute to shaping the continent’s future and drive positive change at decision-making and to support execution delivery towards meeting Agenda 2063.

African Union Chairperson’s Youth Envoy, Chido Mpemba, commended the partnership, stating, “This collaboration marks an important milestone in our collective efforts to empower young leaders. By providing a platform for youth representation, we are demonstrating our commitment to harnessing the potential of young Africans in shaping the Africa We Want.”

The initiative to be administered through Africa Leadership Academy and the Youth Division in the Women, Gender and Youth Directorate, will provide public policy training, mentoring, career guidance and work placement of high achieving African Youth at the African Union Commission aligned to champion Agenda 2063.

Val Wiggett, the Senior Director for Career Programs at African Leadership Academy, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, commenting, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the African Union to offer this unparalleled opportunity to Africa’s emerging leaders. This collaboration is a testament to our shared belief in the transformative power of young leaders.”

The two groups also note that the Africa Leadership Academy, co-founded by Mckinsey, has been placing talented African youth in government institutions across member states and through this forged partnership will provide the same opportunity for young people to contribute towards the work of the African Union and Agenda 2063.

And by combining the African Union’s commitment towards youth empowerment and the African Leadership Academy’s Umholi We Africa Fellowship, this initiative will equip young leaders with the skills, networks, and experiences needed to contribute meaningfully to Africa’s sustainable development, they add.

In addition, appointed in the Cabinet of the Chairperson by Moussa Faki Mahamat to champion on youth priorities, the Youth Envoy, Mpemba has been championing the execution of the African Union Youth Charter including Article 26F which states that Youth shall contribute to the promotion of the development of Africa by placing their intellectual abilities at its service.

Accordingly, as reported, earlier this year and through a partnership with Google, the office launched a “Digital Skills for Jobs” Campaign and has convened over 400 African Youth to date as part of the Campaign in Ethiopia, Madagascar, Ghana and South Sudan.