AU commemorates the African Day of Seas and Oceans

The African Union Commission has marked the 2021 edition of African Day of Seas and Oceans at Mahe, Republic of Seychelles, which was on the theme: “Transforming the challenges of African seas and oceans into opportunities”.

The event seeks to raise awareness on the critical role played by Africa’s oceans and seas in attaining sustainable development within the framework of Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), AU Commission paper made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Thursday stated.

It also provided an opportunity to reflect on opportunities and challenges facing Africa’s resources in its Oceans, Seas, Rivers and Lakes and deliberated on appropriate policy and institutional responses.

The AU Commission, through its Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment (ARBE) in collaboration with the Government of Seychelles organised the 2021 edition.

President Wavel Ramkalawan, of the Republic of Seychelles at the opening called for a push for continued scientific research; for oceans and seas not only to have ecological, nutritional and economic values, but also to recognise their role as key climate regulators that influence global weather systems.

He also emphasised on the importance of greater education programmes in getting communities to attach greater values and respect to Africa’s seas and oceans and the need to transform the minds of future generations and make the youth of tomorrow the guardians of these important assets.

President Ramkalawan who is also AU Champion for Blue Economy said: “Our nations need to know the rippling effects of human interventions specially when there is over exploitation and sustainability is threatened. Our ‘blue’ blind spot or ocean-related scientific knowledge gaps need to be filled”.

Mr Jean François Ferrari, Minster designate for Fisheries and Blue Economy, Government of Seychelles noted that a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development as captured under the Agenda 2063.

He said it recognized the huge potential of the Blue Economy as a catalyst of socio-economic transformation through knowledge of marine and aquatic biotechnology.

It also acknowledged the growth of an Africa-wide shipping industry, the development of sea, river and lake transport and fishing; and exploitation and benefits from deep sea mineral and other resources.

It also took into account the marine environmental protection that included the methods and strategies to combat climate change. “We need to wake up, be inspired and willing to see Africa grow and chart its own path as envisioned in Agenda 2063”, Mr Ferrari noted.