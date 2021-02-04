The African Union (AU) Commission on Sunday commended the United Nations (UN)-facilitated Libyan Dialogue Forum (LPDF), reiterating the AU Commission’s readiness to support peace process in the war-torn North African country.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the 55-member pan-African bloc, commended the United Nations-facilitated Libyan Dialogue Forum (LPDF) and the Libyan people as LPDF delegates begin to vote on February 1-5, 2021 in Geneva, for candidates to serve in a new interim government, an AU statement issued on Monday read.

Mahamat also commended the “transparent process of nomination for candidates to serve in a new unified interim government, which includes posts for the presidential council and the post of prime minister, expected to oversea national elections scheduled for December 25.”

He also reiterated the continued commitment of the AU Commission “to support and accompany the brotherly people of Libya in their road towards peace, reconciliation and reconstruction.”

Libya has been locked in a civil war since the ouster and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The situation escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments: the UN-backed Government of National Accord based in the capital Tripoli and another in the northeastern city of Tobruk allied with the eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar.