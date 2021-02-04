Smoke rises from Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, Libya, Feb. 28, 2020. The forces of the UN-backed Libyan government said on Friday that the rival east-based army attacked the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli with heavy shelling. (Photo by Amru Salahuddien/Xinhua)
Smoke rises from Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, Libya, Feb. 28, 2020. The forces of the UN-backed Libyan government said on Friday that the rival east-based army attacked the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli with heavy shelling. (Photo by Amru Salahuddien/Xinhua)

The African Union (AU) Commission on Sunday commended the United Nations (UN)-facilitated Libyan Dialogue Forum (LPDF), reiterating the AU Commission’s readiness to support peace process in the war-torn North African country.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the 55-member pan-African bloc, commended the United Nations-facilitated Libyan Dialogue Forum (LPDF) and the Libyan people as LPDF delegates begin to vote on February 1-5, 2021 in Geneva, for candidates to serve in a new interim government, an AU statement issued on Monday read.

Mahamat also commended the “transparent process of nomination for candidates to serve in a new unified interim government, which includes posts for the presidential council and the post of prime minister, expected to oversea national elections scheduled for December 25.”

He also reiterated the continued commitment of the AU Commission “to support and accompany the brotherly people of Libya in their road towards peace, reconciliation and reconstruction.”

Libya has been locked in a civil war since the ouster and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The situation escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments: the UN-backed Government of National Accord based in the capital Tripoli and another in the northeastern city of Tobruk allied with the eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.